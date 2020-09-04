Bucks fall again to the Heat

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WKOW) -- The Miami Heat took a 3-0 lead in the Easter Conference semifinals by beating the Milwaukee Bucks 115-100.

The Bucks led by 12 after the third quarter before a collapse in the fourth quarter. They were outscored 40-13 in that stanza.

Jimmy Butler led Miami with 30 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists. Brook Lopez scored 22 points. Khris Middleton added 18.

The two teams will meet again Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT. That game will be televised on ABC.