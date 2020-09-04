Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream opens new Atwood Ave. location

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison ice cream shop opened a new location on Friday, just down the street from its old location on Madison's east side.

Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream opened its doors at 2322 Atwood Avenue, continuing its tradition of serving free single ice cream scoops. The business' previous location on Atwood closed at the end of October when new owners purchased the building.

One of the owners tells 27 News it was challenging preparing a new location during a pandemic, but in the end, it was worth it.

"It definitely took a longer time to open up, but the real focus there was just to make sure everybody was safe during the entire process," said owner Dave Deadman. "We knew once we finally opened it, it would work out well."

There are five other Chocolate Shoppe locations in the Madison area.