Dry and warm rest of week, chilly, soaking rains next week

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances soar as temps drop heading into next week.



SET UP

A strong storm system will develop through the Plains and advance into the Upper Midwest, slowing as it does so providing a big cool down and widespread, heavy rain chances.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and a bit breezy with temps starting in the 50s and recovering to the mid to upper 70s. Winds will gust out of the west up to 15-20 mph.

TONIGHT

Clear and seasonal with temps in the mid 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s.



Storms will develop late at night, especially in western Wisconsin.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s with a few storms expected. A couple could be stronger with high winds and hail the main threats.



LABOR DAY

Currently, the holiday looks mild in the 70s with isolated storm threats lingering, especially by late-day.



More rain moves in at night.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Scattered showers continue.



More rain Tuesday night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs only in the 50s with periods of rain continuing.



Showers look to wrap up Wednesday night.



THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, but cool conditions remain with temps only in the low 60s.