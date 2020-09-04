Dueling versions of reality define 1st week of fall campaign

NEW YORK (AP) — On the campaign trail, it’s like two different worlds out there. With President Donald Trump, the pandemic is largely over, the economy is roaring back, and murderous mobs are infiltrating America’s suburbs. With Democrat Joe Biden, the pandemic is raging, the economy isn’t working for the working-class, and systemic racism threatens Black lives across America. The first week of the fall sprint to Election Day has crystallized dramatically different versions of reality as the Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger trekked from Washington and Delaware to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and back. The candidates are fighting to navigate one of the most turbulent election seasons in modern history.