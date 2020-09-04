Dutch appeals court convicts Wilders of insulting Moroccans

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court has upheld the conviction of anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders for insulting Moroccans in comments he made at an election night gathering in 2014. The court overturned Wilders’ conviction for inciting discrimination. The appeals court did not punish Wilders for his conviction Friday, which he can appeal to the Dutch Supreme Court. The presiding judge said that Wilders comments “can contribute to polarization within Dutch society.” Wilders, whose political career has been based largely on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, was convicted in December 2016 of insulting and inciting discrimination against Moroccans in 2014.