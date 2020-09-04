Exteriors transformed by murals during Janesville’s Art Infusion

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Five exterior walls in downtown Janesville are being transformed with murals as part of Art Infusion 2020.

The arts event also will feature twelve sidewalk chalk artists competing for cash prizes downtown on Sept. 5 and 6.

Artist Jeff Henriquez, who painted the Black Hawk Mural downtown, will return as the featured wall muralist for the event.

Following the success of the Black Hawk wall mural created in 2019 by Henriquez and commissioned by Nigella Ryan, a committee was formed to develop a painted wall mural component for the 2020 Art Infusion.

Artists & Buildings with Mural Installations

Featured Artist - Jeff Henriquez

Wall address: 101 E Milwaukee St

Bio: Jeff is a full-time artist from Newark, New Jersey and holds a degree in Painting from Bradford College. He works in a variety of mediums including spray paint and pen and ink.

Jessie Willyerd working with Tim Cahill

Wall address: 37 S Main St

Bio: The members of this artist team are Class of 2003 graduates of Janesville Craig High School, who both pursued fine arts degrees afterwards. Both are members of Janesville Art League. Their collaborative mural is the first they’ve created together since high school.

Stephanie Krellwitz

Wall address: 60 S Main St

Bio: Krellwitz is a freelance artist and yoga instructor with a background in special education, deaf education and art education. In the studio she specializes in commissioned artworks including portraits and logo design.

Jaime Brown working with Karim Jabbari

Wall address: 21 S Jackson St

Bio: This collaborative team had starkly different beginnings; Brown was born and raised in Wisconsin and Jabbari in Tunisia, North Africa. This combination creates a perfect contrasting core, blending their fusion of art styles.

David Mark Zimmerman (aka Bigshot Robot)

Wall address: 215 W Milwaukee St (back of the building)

Bio: Bigshot Robot is a Milwaukee-based designer with creations that explore curiosity, vibrancy, humor and movement. In his installations there is always a sense of imagination at play with colorful palettes full of energetic patterns.

Artists will be painting walls through Sunday.

CHALK ART

Additionally, there will be a total of twelve sidewalk chalk artists competing for cash prizes on Sept. 5 & 6. Historically, artists have been located in or near Firehouse Park in downtown Janesville.

This year, chalk artists will be spread out to different locations around the downtown including Festival Street, Rock County Historical Society, Courthouse Park, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Cobblestone Hotel and Lions Beach. An event map will be available on janesvillecvb.com and the Art Infusion Facebook page, as well as at the JACVB business office at 20 S Main St, Ste 11 and also at the event.

Spectators are welcome to view the art as it is being created, but are asked that they wear face coverings and use safe social distancing. Volunteers will be assisting to oversee safety.

The best time to view the art crowd-free will be following the event beginning on Sept. 7, 2020. Depending on the weather the chalk art may look great for up to one month after it’s created. For those that don’t wish to venture out, they can follow the progress of the art on the Art Infusion Facebook page.

The Art Infusion Committee thanks Nigella Ryan and other generous donors and volunteers, the City of Janesville for their assistance with organizing the safety aspects of the event, as well as all of the local organizations assisting with programming and logistics, including Janesville Performing Art Center, Rock County Historical Society, Rotary Botanical Gardens, Janesville Art League, Rock County Children’s Museum and Downtown Janesville, Inc.

“By adding the outdoor painted wall mural component, we create another link to the arts and also develop new art that will be available for the community and visitors to enjoy year-round and for years to come," said Christine Rebout, Executive Director at JACVB.

For more information visit janesvillecvb.com or call (608) 757-3171.