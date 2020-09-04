Fans can vote on new team name for baseball in Beloit

Beloit Baseball announced Friday that the team will take a new name as they move into their new downtown stadium while also taking unprecedented steps to preserve the history and legacy of the Beloit Snappers. A fan vote to help the team pick their new identity will begin next week featuring finalists chosen from fan submissions.

“When Beloit Baseball moves into the new downtown riverbend stadium in 2021, it will be with a new name. But, the Snappers are going with, too,” Quint Studer said. Studer has been contracted to operate the team and will purchase the franchise this fall when the transfer of ownership is officially approved by Major and Minor League Baseball. “Over the past month, we’ve received over one thousand name suggestions from fans, met with leaders across the community, and held roundtables with season ticket members, employees, and supporters. We found that two-thirds of fans submitting name ideas preferred a new name for the team.”

The team collected submissions from fans for new team names from August 4-August 18, receiving over a thousand name ideas from fans across the region. While announcing that the team will take a new name, Studer stressed several ways the team will preserve the history of the Snappers.

“Beloit Baseball has called Pohlman Field home for four decades, including the last 25 years as the Snappers. The Snappers’ history at Pohlman will not change in 2021. Part of our season will be played at the ballpark while construction is finished on the new stadium, and we intend to wear Snappers uniforms for every remaining game at Pohlman,” Studer said. “When the team transitions to the new ABC Supply Stadium, every Sunday will be Snapper Sundays, with the team wearing classic Snappers uniform. Snappy, our longtime mascot, will move with the team to the new ballpark and will continue to entertain fans at games and in the community.”

The team adopted the Snappers moniker in 1995 after playing as the Beloit Brewers from 1982-1994. While playing as the Snappers, the team won the 1995 Midwest League Championship and was affiliated with the Milwaukee Brewers (1982-2004), the Minnesota Twins (2005-2012), and the Oakland Athletics (2013-present).

Starting Monday, September 7, the team will begin announcing five finalists for the future name of the team with a fan vote beginning Friday, September 11 and running until Friday, September 25.

“We have been so impressed with the creativity of the team names our fans suggested and are excited to present the finalists to the community,” Studer said. “With input from the fan vote, national branding experts, community leaders, and Major and Minor League Baseball, we’re excited to develop a brand for Beloit Baseball that represents our town and our region, that carries the fun, creative spirit of Minor League Baseball, and that will bring attention from baseball fans across the nation to our beautiful city.” ###