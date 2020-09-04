Former trooper accused of ripping off man’s mask charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was fired after a man filming a traffic stop accused him of ripping off his face mask has now been charged with assault. Court records filed Thursday say Harvey Briggs approached a protester at a peaceful demonstration last month in Nashville and tore off his face mask, touching his face in the process. Briggs was terminated for unprofessional conduct after video surfaced of the encounter with Andrew Golden. The video captures part of their encounter before showing Golden’s mask flying to the ground. Court records don’t indicate whether Briggs has an attorney.