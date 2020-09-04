Fort Hood soldier dies after collapsing at the Texas base

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas soldier died this week after collapsing during a training exercise at a U.S. Army base, Army officials said Friday. According to data obtained by the Associated Press from Fort Hood officials, this is the 28th soldier from the Central Texas base to die this year. Fort Hood officials say Pvt. Corlton L. Chee, 25, died Wednesday after he collapsed following a physical fitness training on Aug. 28. An autopsy will be done by the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Army officials say in a statement. The incident is currently under investigation, according to Army officials.