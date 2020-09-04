 Skip to Content

Gas pipeline blast burns dozens praying at Bangladesh mosque

2:33 pm National news from the Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Officials say an underground gas pipeline near a mosque exploded during evening prayers in Bangladesh, leaving dozens of Muslim worshipers with critical burns. A police official said Saturday that the blast occurred Friday night just outside the capital of Dhaka as people were finishing their prayers. A burn unit coordinator at a state-run hospital says at least 37 people have been admitted and most of them are in critical condition. Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of the explosion.     

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content