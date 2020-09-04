German prosecutors to charge mom with murder of 5 children

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they will charge a 27-year-old woman with murder after five of her young children were found dead at their home in the western city of Solingen. Prosecutors said Friday that postmortem examinations on the dead children between the ages of 1 and 8 showed signs of sedation and suffocation, but it was still unclear how exactly they had died. Investigators say the mother had sent a sixth child to stay with his grandmother after school Thursday before attempting to take her own life by jumping in front of a train. She suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and hasn’t been questioned by police yet. The killings have caused widespread shock in Germany.