Germany calls for US to back off from world court sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has added its voice to criticism of U.S. sanctions against two top officials of the International Criminal Court, appealing to Washington to withdraw the measures and describing them as “a serious mistake.” Friday’s comments by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas followed calls Thursday for the U.S. to reverse course from his French counterpart and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced sanctions Wednesday against the chief prosecutor of the court, based in The Hague, and a top aide, for investigations into the United States and its allies. The U.S. has never been party to the court.