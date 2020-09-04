Green County man arrested after setting State Street trash cans on fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Green County man was arrested in Madison early Friday morning after lighting State Street trash cans on fire.

Police and firefighters were called to the 400 and 500 blocks of State Street for reports of trash cans on fire at about 4 a.m.

Using city cameras, authorities were able to identify the suspect.

They arrested 29-year-old Charles Garnett of Green County and tentatively charged him with arson.

Police are asking for any additional video footage from people and businesses in the area. If you can assist police, give them a call.