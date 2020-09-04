Harris to campaign in Wisconsin on Labor Day

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Democratic candidate for vice president Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day, the same day Mike Pence will be in La Crosse.

Her visit will come four days after Joe Biden visited Kenosha and Wauwatosa, underscoring Wisconsin's importance in the presidential race.

Earlier in the week, the Trump campaign announced Vice President Mike Pence plans to be in La Crosse where he will visit Dairyland Power Cooperative and deliver remarks.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tankcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.