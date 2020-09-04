James C. Graham Jr., former CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, dies

MADISON (WKOW) -- James C. Graham Jr., the former CEO of the Urban League of Greater Madison, has passed away.

The news came in a news release from the Urban League of Greater Madison.

According to the release, Graham collapsed earlier this week on the way to dinner celebrating his wedding anniversary.

Graham served as the Urban League's CEO from 1977 to 1983.

In a 1978 interview with the Capitol Times, James said a goal of the Urban League was “to bring a sense of community in the city." He believed that "the Urban League working in conjunction with other organizations, could bring that feeling to Madison.”

Years later Graham helped create the Cuban-Haitian Employment Program to aid "new strategies for changing times." He also led the way for countless partnerships with Centro Hispano over the years.

Graham brought forth a renewed focus with business and community leaders, making way for the Urban League to build partnerships with companies like IBM, American Family Insurance, CUNA, Oscar Mayer, Wisconsin Power & Light, M&I, First Wisconsin National Bank and EDS Federal Corp.

The Urban League's statement thanks James for his leadership and sends its prayers and best wishes to his family.