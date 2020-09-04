Judge allows disputed Minnesota mine project to proceed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge says the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency did not deviate from most of its procedures when it issued a key water quality permit for the proposed PolyMet mine project. The ruling by Chief Ramsey County District Court Judge John Guthmann is a victory for supporters of the state’s first copper-nickel mine and the agency. Mine opponents accused the agency of “procedural irregularities” in how it developed and approved the water permit needed to build the $1 billion mine on the Iron Range. Guthmann’s report now goes to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. It’s considering lawsuits filed by environmental groups and the Fond du Lac band.