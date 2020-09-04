Kanye West files to run for president on Kentucky ballot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Rapper and music producer Kanye West has filed to run for U.S. president on Kentucky’s ballot this fall. A tweet from Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams showed a photo of part of West’s application. Adams tweeted that his office’s staff was reviewing the filing, including about 19,000 signatures on the petition. West has qualified to appear on the ballot in states including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah. He didn’t qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions.