Kelly’s lawyers want to question gang member in cell attack

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorneys for R. Kelly want to question a convicted member of the Latin Kings gang who says he beat up the jailed R&B singer in a Chicago cell. The Chicago Tribune reports that Kelly’s lawyers filed a motion Friday in federal court to question Jeremiah Farmer under oath. Farmer said in a court filing this week in Hammond, Indiana, that he attacked Kelly on Aug. 26 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center to shed light on wrongdoing by the government in his own criminal case. A U.S. Bureau of Prisons report says Farmer repeatedly hit Kelly in the head.