Man, child ejected from car in Madison crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people have been taken to area hospitals following an afternoon crash that ejected two people from a car that lost control on Stoughton Road.

The car had just exited Cottage Grove Rd. about 2 p.m. onto S. Stoughton Rd, according to a Madison police incident report.

The car was heading southbound and struck a guardrail, ejecting the driver who police say flew through the air and landed on the hood of a car that was driving in the opposite direction.

A child passenger was also ejected as car, now without a driver, continued to rollover.

Neither driver nor his passenger had been wearing a seatbelt.

The motorist behind the wheel of the other car, the one upon which the man landed, was also injured.

The extent of injuries is not known at this time.