Man gets life sentence in slayings of grandparents, uncle

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who fatally shot his grandparents and uncle has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Daily News reports 31-year-old Edward Dilon Siddens was sentenced earlier this week on three counts of murder and other charges. During the hearing, a detective described how Siddens lay in wait for his grandparents and uncle to arrive at their home in February 2018 before gunning them down. Siddens pleaded guilty in July. He apologized during the hearing and said his decisions were guided by “hate and self-loathing.”