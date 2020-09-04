Mexico tortilla shop gives free TV, internet for school kids

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A tortilla shop in Mexico City has started giving free wifi and television access for kids in the neighborhood whose homes don’t have them, or whose brothers and sisters are already using the services for remote learning during the pandemic. Mexico’s government schools started at-distance classes Aug. 24 using televised lessons due to the coronavirus pandemic, because 94% of Mexican homes have TVs. But there are often many youngsters in a Mexican family and they all need to look up something online or watch classes at the same time. So the owners of Grandma’s Tortilla Shop decided to set up learning areas to offer free tutoring, TV and computer access.