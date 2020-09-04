Middleton police release picture of hit-and-run suspect vehicle

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department has released a picture of the vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run in August.

On Aug. 6, a 64-year-old woman walking her dog on Lisa Lane just west of Parmenter street was hit.

She was taken to UW Hospital by Middleton paramedics with "significant injuries." She has since been released from the hospital, but her dog died because of the crash.

Suspect Vehicle, Courtesy of Middleton Police Department

Police said Thursday, the suspect vehicle is a possible platinum gray 2007-2009 Volkswagen Rabbit two-door. They report the vehicle sustained windshield damage on the driver's side.

If recognize this car and think you can help authorities, call the Middleton Police Department at (608) 824-7300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or on the web at P3TIPS.COM.