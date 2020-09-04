Motorcyclist crashes into horse in Green County

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Motorcyclist is OK after crashing into a horse early Thursday morning, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:20 a.m. Broadhead emergency crews were called to the W800 block of State Highway 11 in the town of Spring Grove for a report of a motorcycle versus horse crash.

Sheriff's officials say Dustin Sell, 21, was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he hit a horse.

Sell was injured, but not seriously. He was taken to the Monroe Clinic.

After the crash, the horse ran off and was found. The horse's owner was notified of the incident.