Northeastern dismisses 11 students who gathered in same room

BOSTON (AP) — Northeastern University has dismissed 11 freshman students for the fall semester for violating campus social distancing guidelines after they were discovered in the same hotel room. The university said Friday the students were given 24 hours to leave the Boston campus and were ordered to undergo COVID-19 tests. It said any who test positive would be moved into isolated wellness housing rather than sent home, to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Northeastern says the 11 were part of an international experience for first-year students. It says they were among more than 800 students housed in two-person rooms at the Westin Hotel, not far from the main campus.