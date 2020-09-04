‘Now is not the time to let your guard down’; Health experts stress caution as Labor Day could bring most travel of pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- Labor Day is usually a time when people take a vacation, but health officials say you'll want to take extra steps to stay safe this year.

Much of this summer has been stolen by the coronavirus pandemic, as many people stayed put. Airline travel has been way down, and AAA says at its lowest, road travel was cut in half.

"We saw the real bottom kind of in April and into the beginning part of May, and it's been slowly building back since then," said Nick Jarmusz with AAA.

With roads so barren most of the summer, Jarmusz says some drivers have begun dangerous new habits.

"Folks have developed a bit of a lead foot," he said. "We've seen more speeding, and we actually don't have a significant decrease in crashes, even though there's been less people driving."

Jarmusz says even though roads won't be quite as congested as on a normal Labor Day, these could be some of the busier traffic days we've seen during the pandemic.

"We're expecting that there's going to be more people on the roads than there has been, especially during the last couple weeks," he said.

More travel means more opportunities for COVID-19 to spread.

"One of the things we've seen over holiday weekends is complacency with public health measures that we have in place that we've encouraged people to use," said UW Health Chief Quality Officer Dr. Jeff Pothof.

Dr. Pothof says it's important to stick to what we know: Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep a distance.

"Now is not the time to let your guard down," he said. "That's not to say that you can't travel, it's just to say you have to do it a little bit differently this year than you have other years to make sure you and your family can stay safe."

Jarmusz says the people avoiding air travel will also likely be on the roads this weekend. AAA has a special, interactive map which shows travel restrictions in places across the U.S.

"The important thing is to know before you go," he said.

Dr. Pothof says families should make sure to plan to stay safe on long road trips, as well.

"Figure out, 'How can I get to where I'm going with the least number of stops?'" he said. "'And when I get to those stops, do I have hand sanitizer? Am I sure to wear my mask into there? Am I watching out how to stay distanced from other people?'"

Dr. Anthony Fauci named more than half a dozen states at a high risk of case surges this weekend, including both Illinois and Iowa.

Wisconsin was not on that list, but Dr. Pothof says that doesn't mean we're in the clear.

"It is true that some of these states, Iowa, Illinois Missouri -- their rates seem to be increasing at a little bit higher rate," he said. "But really anyone, whether you're staying in Wisconsin or staying in your town, coronavirus is right there."