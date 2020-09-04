Pet of the Week: Meet Autumn!

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's starting to feel like fall outside, so we're getting into the spirit with our Pet of the Week!

Autumn is currently at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

She is 2-years-old and workers say she needs a family that is willing to be patient and give her lots of love.

Autumn will be the purr-fect cuddle buddy during those crisp fall nights.

Call the humane society at (608) 752-5622 to set up an appointment to meet Autumn or any of the other animals up for adoption.