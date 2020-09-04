Police chief on leave after confederate statue charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The Portsmouth, Virginia, police chief is on paid leave after her department charged several people with conspiring to damage a Confederate monument. A spokeswoman for the city confirmed Angela Greene’s leave in an email Friday but didn’t elaborate. Nearly three weeks ago, Greene’s department charged a state senator and several others from the city’s Black community with conspiring to damage a Confederate monument. Many have called the felony charges against state Sen. Louise Lucas legally weak and political. The case is based on words that police say the Democrat spoke at the monument. Hours later, protesters ripped heads off Confederate statues and pulled one down, critically injuring a demonstrator.