Report: Small plane that crashed in Texas had just taken off

BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Federal officials say a small plane that crashed last weekend in Texas, killing three people and injuring one, had just taken off from the airport. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report Thursday that the pilot had purchased the Piper PA-24-250 airplane about a week earlier. The plane crashed Sunday afternoon at Coulter Airfield in Bryan, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northwest of Houston. The NTSB said it came to rest on a grass field on the end of a runway. Bryan police have identified those killed as a 21-year-old Victoria Walker and her parents, 54-year-old David Walker and 51-year-old Tamara Walker.