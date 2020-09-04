Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers have resumed search operations in a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s deadly blast hoping to find a survivor under the rubble after a pulsing signal was detected. The renewed search Friday comes as Lebanon was to mark one month since the blast that killed and wounded thousands of people and traumatized the country. Search operations began Thursday afternoon after a sniffer dog belonging to a Chilean search and rescue team detected something. The team was going through the neighborhood of Gemmayzeh and rushed toward the rubble.