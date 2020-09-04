Road closure in Fitchburg as police remain on the scene of incident

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Law enforcement remains on the scene of an active incident on McKee Road as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

McKee Road from Verona Road to Spoke Road remains closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a man in the parking lot of the former New Vision Cinema.

The caller reported the man appeared to be under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental health crisis, according to a Fitchburg police news release.

The man was also reportedly causing harm to himself and was armed with a bat and at least one knife.

Police established a perimeter and began talking with the man while maintaining distance.

Fitch-Rona EMS responded to the scene and an ambulance remains on standby. Crisis negotiators have been in contact with the man throughout the afternoon.

Additional law enforcement personnel from the City of Verona Police Department and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and remain on scene.