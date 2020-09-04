Russia publishes virus vaccine results, weeks after approval

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian scientists have belatedly published their first results from early trials into the experimental Sputnik V vaccine that received government approval last month and drew considerable criticism from experts both at home and abroad, as the shots have only been tested on several dozen people. In a report published in the journal Lancet on Friday, developers of the vaccine said it appeared to be safe and prompt an antibody response in all 40 people within three weeks — but the authors noted that participants were only followed up for 42 days, the study sample was small and there was no placebo or control vaccine used.