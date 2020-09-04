Sudanese government, key rebel group to restart peace talks

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s transitional government and a powerful rebel group that controls large swaths of the country’s restive south have agreed to resume peace talks. The development boosts government efforts to end Sudan’s decades-long civil wars. The commitment came on Friday from the Sudan Liberation Movement-North, the country’s single largest rebel group. Earlier, the government reached a deal with other rebel groups to quell conflicts stemming from the rule of ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir. Negotiating an end to the rebellions in Sudan’s far-flung provinces has been a crucial goal for the transitional government, which took power after the military overthrew al-Bashir in April last year, following months of pro-democracy protests.