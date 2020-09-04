Three people hospitalized after crash on Stoughton Road

MADISON (WKOW) -- Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in which two people were thrown from their car.

Authorities say the crash happened Friday at 2:06 p.m.

According to the Madison Police Department, the preliminary investigation reveals a car lost control after exiting Cottage Grove Road onto southbound S. Stoughton Road. Police say the car hit a guardrail, went airborne and landed on the hood of another vehicle that was driving northbound.

Officers say the car continued to roll and went down a nearby hill. While going down the hill, the driver and passenger were thrown out of the car.

Police say neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts.

The driver behind the wheel of the other vehicle, the one upon which the car landed, was also hurt.

Police say they do not know the extent of the injuries to all three people, but some are believed to be serious.

Authorities say speed was a likely factor.