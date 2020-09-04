UK urged to drop ex-Australia PM Abbott from trade envoy job

LONDON (AP) — Prominent equality and environmental activists, including “Lord of the Rings” star Ian McKellen have urged the British government to drop plans to make former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott a U.K. trade adviser. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is facing growing criticism over reports it will appoint Abbott to the U,K.’s Board of Trade. Abbott led a conservative Australian government between 2013 and 2015, and opponents cite his opposition to same-sex marriage, persistent allegations of sexism and statements downplaying the impact of climate change. A letter signed by activists including McKellen and “Doctor Who” writer Russell T. Davies said Abbott was “not fit to be representing the U.K.” The British government says no decision has been made.