UN Assembly president: ‘Inclusion is key’ for virus vaccine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. General Assembly is warning that a vaccine for COVID-19 must be made available to everyone who needs it because if one country is left out the world will still face a crisis from the coronavirus. As the world looks to a vaccine, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande also says that “inclusion is key.” He said that’s because “without inclusion the suffering of those who are already left behind, will continue — and we cannot guarantee peace in that kind of a context.” He told The Associated Press that developers have said they intend to make vaccines widely available.