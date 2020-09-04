UN begins withdrawal from South Sudan protection camps

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan says it has begun withdrawing its troops and police from the protection of civilians camps that continue to shelter more than 180,000 people two years after the end of the country’s civil war. A statement cites the need to shift peacekeepers to new hotspots in the country where hundreds of people have been killed this year in intercommunal violence, notably Jonglei state. The U.N. says no one will be forced to leave the camps, and South Sudan’s government will take over responsibility for their security.