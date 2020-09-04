 Skip to Content

UW-Platteville chancellor warns students about actions over Labor Day weekend

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- The chancellor of UW-Platteville is warning students about their behavior over the Labor Day weekend.

In a video posted to the university's Facebook and YouTube accounts, Chancellor Dennis Shields tells students the university learned about an event promoted on social media that could lead to a mass gathering of students at a home near campus.

"Let me be clear, the hosting or promoting of large gatherings and parties is a health threat to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and the greater Platteville community," Shields says in the video.

The chancellor says students who are believed to be hosting or promoting large gatherings either on- or off-campus will be referred into the student conduct process.

Shields says those found responsible could face disciplinary action up to, and including, suspension.

