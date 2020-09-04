White Tulsa officer charged in shooting of Black man

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A white Tulsa police officer has been indicted for shooting a Black man during a traffic stop in March. The Oklahoma Multicounty Grand Jury charged Aaron Russell, 29, with reckless conduct with a firearm in connection to the shooting of 35-year-old Michael Delaney. The grand jury determined that Russell shot a handgun multiple times without justifiable cause toward the vehicle that Delaney was driving. Russell’s attorney, Scott Wood, said he was “completely shocked” by the indictment. Delaney is being held in the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of eluding police, reckless driving and driving without a license.