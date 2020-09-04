Wisconsin Athletics release strategic plan to address diversity, equity & inclusion

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Athletics share the Badgers’ Diversity, Equity & Strategic Plan on Friday.

On the same day student-athletes marched for change, Wisconsin Athletics announce their strategic plan to provide a safe and inclusive environment for the student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans.

Barry Alvarez, Wisconsin Director of Athletics said, “I am very pleased to be able to announce the important work that is being done in our department around Inclusion and Engagement. And I want to thank our staff that has been focused on this work, especially our strategic plan that began to take shape last winter.”

The diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) strategic priorities, include:

1. Establish framework to help facilitate a diverse and inclusive culture relevant for student-athletes, staff, coaches, administration, campus partners and community stakeholders

2. Provide programming and support for diversity-related efforts within the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics

3. Manage diversity and inclusion risk management

Mike Jackson, Wisconsin's Associate Athletic Director of Development, Inclusion and Engagement, recognizes the impact diversity has in the department. Jackson shares, “Excelling in this space requires more than just the policies and practices outlined in our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategic Plan...We will integrate diversity, equity and inclusion best practices into the DNA of our department and ensure that its link to our measures of success is clear.”

Additional information on the plan is available here.