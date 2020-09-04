With Kenyan schools closed, one turns to raising chickens

KIRINYAGA, Kenya (AP) — Chickens have replaced students in one Kenyan school as struggling educators make what money they can after the country’s studies were called off until January. Private schools in the East African nation say they are hit especially hard. Kenya’s Private Schools Association says more than 300,000 staff are mostly on unpaid leave until classes resume. In the classroom-turned-poultry farm, owner Beatrice Maina calls the situation “a disaster as far as academics is concerned.” Her Mwea Brethren School is normally attended by over 300 children. Now, as the economy sputters, Maina is raising a different flock altogether in the empty classrooms.