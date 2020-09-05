China jails 2 for hiding trip to city at center of outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Two people who returned to their hometown after contracting the coronavirus in the Chinese city at the center of the outbreak in January have been sentenced to prison for failing to quarantine themselves or report the visit. The court says the pair visited supermarkets and other public places in the western city of Yibin in Sichuan province for more than a week before showing symptom. It said one concealed the Wuhan trip when questioned by health workers. The court said 306 people who had contact with the pair were isolated for observation but gave no indication whether any was infected.