Crowds pack beaches as California bakes in weekend heat wave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is sweltering under a dangerous heat wave that is spreading triple-digit temperatures over much of the state, raising concerns about power outages and the spread of the coronavirus as throngs of people pack beaches and mountains for relief. Temperatures at sunrise were already in the upper 80s and lower 90s in some places. By midday, the mercury hit a record-breaking 116 degrees in Woodland Hills in LA’s San Fernando Valley. The National Weather Service is forecasting potentially record-breaking highs through Monday. Cities around the state have opened cooling centers. The state’s power grid says it doesn’t expect any blackouts, but it is asking people to conserve electricity.