Deposed president evacuated from Mali for medical treatment

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The Malian president ousted by a military coup in August has been evacuated to the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment after hospitalization in Mali. The 75-year-old Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s health has been in question after since he was hospitalized following his detention for 10 days by the military junta now in power. Keita left Mali late Saturday with is wife, an attache, two doctors and four security agents, according to a diplomat with knowledge of the situation. The diplomat said the plane was dispatched by the United Arab Emirates following a request from Malian authorities and Keita, so he can be treated at a military hospital in Abu Dhabi.