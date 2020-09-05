Drive-in event brings fireworks back to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fireworks were flying over the Alliant Energy Center in Madison Saturday night, to help make up for the show we missed out on during the 4th of July holiday.

WKOW and Festival Foods teamed up to sponsor the drive-in fireworks display.

Forward Madison FC also sponsored the show. The team says it's a great way to round out the summer.

"The drive-in events have been really successful around the city, Madison Mallards have been doing it. So I think people know this is a way to be with people but at the same time not right near people, so I think it's kind of that perfect mix of being out in the community, something fun to do, the whole family can do it," said Kuba Krzyzostaniak, director of brand for Forward Madison.

One dollar from each ticket sold is going to the YWCA of Madison.