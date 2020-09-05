Storms in the forecast tonight and tomorrow

MADISON (WKOW) - Rain chances soar as temps drop heading into next week.



SET UP

A strong storm system will develop through the Plains and advance into the Upper Midwest, slowing as it does so providing a big cool down and widespread, heavy rain chances.

TODAY



Sunny, warm, and pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.



Storms will develop late at night.



SUNDAY

Morning storms, the partly sunny with temps in the upper 70s.



LABOR DAY

Currently, the holiday looks mostly cloudy with a few afternoon showers. Temps in the low 70s.



More rain moves in at night.

TUESDAY

Cloudy, rainy, and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.



More rain Tuesday night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs only in the 50s with periods of rain continuing.



Showers look to wrap up Wednesday night.



THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, but cool conditions remain with temps only in the low 60s.