MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol, multiple police departments and multiple EMS respond to an eight vehicle crash causes four injuries on I-39 south of Hwy 12.

Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened at 11:10 a.m.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol all NB lanes on I-39/90 at US 12/18 are closed due to the accident. The NB lanes are congested about 6 miles back. The SB lanes are closed as well due to debris.