Fire chief: ‘It appears’ 4 are dead after Philadelphia fire

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say after a row home fire in Philadelphia that it appears four people are dead. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said fire crews were called to the blaze in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke in the first and second floors. Thiel says 60 firefighters, medics and support personnel pushed hoses into the building and found several victims. He says “it does appear … we have four fatalities.” The city medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire is being investigated.