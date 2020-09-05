‘I’m furious,’ demonstrators call for end to gun violence in memory of Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been more than three weeks since 11-year-old Anisa Scott was shot in Madison and died days later in a hospital.

A group remembered her life Saturday at a small memorial near the spot where she was shot.

Then, they marched down East Washington Avenue to the state Capitol. Many had signs that said "Save our children. End gun violence."

Organizers say they're happy with how the community has responded, but people need to understand their part in making change.

"I'm furious that this happens to any child. And I just feel like a lot of people are pushing the politics, and we need to get different people in the House and voting and all that, and that is very important. But I don't feel that this is affecting the politicians. This is affecting us in the communities that we live in," said Vickie Jones, who organized the memorial event.

Before heading out to the Capitol, the group release balloons in honor of Anisa.