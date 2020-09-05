Jill Biden to virtually travel to Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- According to Joe Biden's campaign, his wife Jill is scheduled to visit Wisconsin virtually on Tuesday.

An email from the campaign said she will appear in Green Bay as part of her national "Back-to-School Tour."

Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence are both expected to make appearances in Wisconsin on Monday.

Harris is scheduled to be in Milwaukee and Pence will speak to workers at the Dairyland Power Co-op in La Crosse.