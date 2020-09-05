Jumping back in: Keeping escape from pandemic going into fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- A pandemic mood booster is making a comeback.

UW Band alumni were out at Camp Randall Saturday afternoon, joining people across the state to jump around.

Some Badgers fans launched a Facebook page as stay at home orders were keeping people inside, to help people stay positive. Fans would share videos of themselves doing the Badgers tradition of 'Jump Around' at home.

Organizers say it fizzled out a bit as the summer went on, but they want to bring it back on Saturdays this fall, when we'd normally be watching Badgers football.

"We had a pretty good response back in the spring during the stay at home orders, so we figured we would continue this on in the fall while the Badgers weren't playing so people had reason to, one thing I like is tailgating, so something to look forward to on the Saturdays when football isn't happening," said Joe Lahti, an organizer of the effort.

They're hoping to continue every Saturday at 3 p.m. around Camp Randall and in the Regent Street area. The group is trying to get more radio stations to play Jump Around at that time, too.